New City Government Sworn In

Fairhope, Alabama
|Judge Bishop administers oath.
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Judge Jody Bishop administered the oath of office as the new Fairhope city government took office in the council chamber last evening.
Jack Burrell was reappointed as council president and Lisa Hanks as city clerk; Stephanie Hollinghead police chief; Kim Creech treasurer; and Marcus McDowell city attorney.
Mayor Sherry Sullivan was selected as Superintendent of Utilities and the current operations director position eliminated; no current employees will lose their job because of it though, according to Burrell.
With family looking on, Sullivan stressed the need for cooperation with council during a brief address at the end of the meeting.
|Mayor Sullivan's remarks.
