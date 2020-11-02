New Library Roof Withstands Storms

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope library leak free now.
OTHER BUILDINGS NOT SO LUCKY
The library has been leak-free during all the recent storms, according to its director Tamara Dean; a $1.1 million repair projected completed in July 2019 successfully corrected chronic roof/window leak problems that existed almost since the building's opening in 2007.
The Haven animal shelter on S. Section St., Tennis Center on Morphy Ave. and former USA Administration building on Summit St. did not fare so well though: all will require new asphalt shingle roofs due to damage from hurricane Sally (bids are being solicited now).
The city's old K-1 School purchased last year suffered minor roof damage as well; limited repairs (patching) were made earlier this year to stop minor leaks.
Insurance may cover most repair costs.
|City's K-1 school building roof.
|Tennis Center roof.
3 comments:
Good news for a change!
Why is the city soliciting bids for the Haven a privately run 501(c) charity?
The city owns the building used by the private animal shelter.
Post a Comment