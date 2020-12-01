Search This Blog

Translate

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Natural Gas Utility Upgrade Underway

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Pier Street gas lines replaced.

 "UNPROTECTED" PIPES REPLACED

Contractor EQUIX Energy Services has begun replacing "unprotected" steel gas service pipes to homes in the Fruit n' Nut neighborhood.  A 2019 audit by the Public Services Commission found the city had fallen behind in required inspection and maintenance.

Cost is about $550K and the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Gas leaks can lead to explosions - click.

at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

I can't believe the city has been operating unprotected steel gas mains and services this long without compliance with 49 CFR § 192.

Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)