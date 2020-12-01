Natural Gas Utility Upgrade Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
|Pier Street gas lines replaced.
"UNPROTECTED" PIPES REPLACED
Contractor EQUIX Energy Services has begun replacing "unprotected" steel gas service pipes to homes in the Fruit n' Nut neighborhood. A 2019 audit by the Public Services Commission found the city had fallen behind in required inspection and maintenance.
Cost is about $550K and the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Gas leaks can lead to explosions - click.
1 comment:
I can't believe the city has been operating unprotected steel gas mains and services this long without compliance with 49 CFR § 192.
