Twin Beech Apartment Project Gets Go Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama
PLANNING COMMISSION'S MARCH MEETING
After being tabled from last month's meeting for further review of traffic issues, the planning commission voted unanimously for preliminary MOP approval of Carmel Park Flats, a 242 unit multi occupancy project on 20.4 acres just outside of city limits on east Twin Beech Road (at Thompson Hall).
Per direction from the commission at its February meeting, the city hired Shane Berglin, traffic engineer with Neel/Schaffer Inc., to review previous traffic studies.
Berglin concluded that the project would not have significant impact on traffic "as long as the planned (roadway) improvements are constructed."
"Substantial completion" of a roundabout at the CR 13/Twin Beech Road intersection and turning lanes at the Twin Beech/Greeno Road intersection were priorities specifically mentioned in the new report.
Turning lanes into the development itself off of Twin Beech Road, lowering speed limits, and a four way stop at Boothe Road were already requirements from the previous study; the city is pursuing a traffic signal at that intersection instead (with MPO funding), according to the city's public works director (a four way stop could cause excessive traffic "back-up" there).
NEIGHBORS STILL OBJECT
Richard Johnson, attorney for the Fairhope Quality of Life organization, still questioned traffic study conclusions.
He said it was his understanding an entirely new traffic study was to be conducted ... not just a review of existing ones; he also still questioned whether the data was collected during "true peak hours" (school traffic).
Private citizens online an elsewhere questioned if the public meeting was being conducted properly, given the unusual pandemic conditions that limited attendance and encouraged remote participation instead (per governor's orders).
A more detailed, final MOP approval will still be needed at some point.
|Attorney Richard Johnson
