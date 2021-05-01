Highway 181 Widening Delayed Again

Fairhope, Alabama
|New northbound lanes to open in June.
|Eriksen at far left.
FOUR LANING UNDERWAY
ALDOT's regional engineer Matt Eriksen told the ESMPO policy board the timeline for the highway 181 widening project in east Fairhope has slipped back again.
The contractor now says all traffic will be shifted to the new northbound lanes after Memorial Day (during the school break) and then "about a year of work" remains to finish the southbound (west) lanes before completion, according to Eriksen.
No reason was given for the change, but weather is often a factor in roadbuilding. The project had been scheduled for completion early next year.
County commissioner Davis said meetings are planned with the Hollowbrook neighborhood to discuss access issues during construction.
No comments:
Post a Comment