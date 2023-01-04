Two More Historic Homes Threatened

Fairhope, Alabama

101 Fairhope Avenue



107 Fairhope Avenue







BAYFRONT HISTORIC DISTRICT

Two historic homes on Fairhope Avenue could be demolished if plans for six new ones are approved by the planning commission this week.

One is the former home of early single-taxer "Father" George Knowles (1827-1917), for whom adjacent Knoll Park is supposed to be named; both were built in 1906, according to the city's latest Bayfront Historic District survey.

SIX NEW HOMES PROPOSED

The 'Bella Vie' development on the northeast corner of Fairhope and Bayview Avenues consisting of six, two story homes facing Fairhope Avenue is being proposed there on three existing lots by owner Senna Inc. (3 lots to be combined into one).

DENIAL RECOMMENDED



City planning staff is recommending denial of the current plan due to technical defects involving required setbacks; the front side of the proposed new lot should be Bayview not Fairhope Avenue, according to the zoning ordinance.







Proposed plan.













