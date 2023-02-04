Another Zoning Battle Ends Tuesday

Fairhope, Alabama
|February 7th zoning referendum.
|Proposed district 39.
BARNWELL/RIVER PARK AREA
Signs for and against land use zoning dot the area of proposed new zoning district 39, roughly east and north of US highway 98 -- and west of Fish River in the county before Tuesday's referendum at the Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department.
Much of the area once fell within Fairhope's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction, but that is no longer the case due to new state laws enacted about two years ago ... and other recent successful referendums south and east of city limits.
Arguments on social media and in a series of community meetings follow a familiar pattern, those in favor want some say in how their neighborhoods develop ... and opponents want to be able to do whatever they choose with their private property.
River Park community resident Frank Leatherbury said at one recent meting "zoning is not going to
stop growth ... but gives us a voice in the changes over time."
County planning department manager Mathew Brown said if the referendum does not succeed, it will be two years before another may be held. Several
new housing development proposals have already been approved or are on
the drawing board for the area (Southbend, Sherwood, etc); adoption of
zoning could limit density of any new similar proposals, units per acre.
Brown said the county officially remains neutral while residents decide, but referred to a question and answer page about zoning facts available online (click
).
If it passes, there will be an immediate freeze on any new development proposals until a five person committee of citizens from the area develops a new zoning map, and it is approved by the county commission.
A referendum in nearby district 38 failed by 50 votes last December; another for district 14 across Fish River is being planned now.
Judging by the number of signs, the proponents seem to have the edge this time, but that has been proven not to be a reliable predictor of election outcomes.
Comments