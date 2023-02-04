Another Zoning Battle Ends Tuesday

Fairhope, Alabama

February 7th zoning referendum.







Proposed district 39.



BARNWELL/RIVER PARK AREA



Signs for and against land use zoning dot the area of proposed new zoning district 39, roughly east and north of US highway 98 -- and west of Fish River in the county before Tuesday's referendum at the Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department.

Much of the area once fell within Fairhope's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction, but that is no longer the case due to new state laws enacted about two years ago ... and other recent successful referendums south and east of city limits.



Arguments on social media and in a series of community meetings follow a familiar pattern, those in favor want some say in how their neighborhoods develop ... and opponents want to be able to do whatever they choose with their private property.

River Park community resident Frank Leatherbury said at one recent meting "zoning is not going to stop growth ... but gives us a voice in the changes over time."

County planning department manager Mathew Brown said if the referendum does not succeed, it will be two years before another may be held. Several new housing development proposals have already been approved or are on the drawing board for the area (Southbend, Sherwood, etc); adoption of zoning could limit density of any new similar proposals, units per acre.