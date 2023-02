Fairhope, Alabama

Twin Beech/CR 13 intersection.



ROUNDABOUT INSTALLATION BEGINNING

The day many east-Fairhope drivers have been dreading has arrived: the CR 13/Twin Beech Road intersection will close Thursday February 16th for about 10 months for construction of another roundabout.

Cost of the ALDOT project sponsored by Baldwin County is about $2 million, most of the funding by the federal government.