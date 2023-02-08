Final Piece of Encounter Property Put in Place

Fairhope, Alabama





June 2022







HWY 181 NORTH



The planning commission approved B-2 general business zoning and annexation of a small parcel on Hwy 181 just north of Hwy 104 that was left out when property all around was annexed into the city last year. One small building that was being used as an office (for Colony Management Group) on the site was recently moved to Silverhill before the property was sold ... and the remaining barn is to be demolished.

The city council will have to give final approval for the annexation.



Owners are marketing the overall site as the 'Encounter Development' after the famous house still standing in the northwest corner used in the 1970s 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' movie.

Unofficial plans for the property include a gas station on the corner and several commercial lots along the highways; those plans will still have to be approved by the city's planning commission at some point.

Last we heard the CE house itself was to used as an office for the project during development and could be moved to somewhere on the back side of the lot.





Unofficial plan.



Encounters house to become office?






