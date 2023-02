Fairhope, Alabama

School site purchased.



HIGHWAY 181 NORTH



The Baldwin County School Board has purchased 106 acres of land on the northwest corner of Highway 181 and Corte Road for a new school.

Purchase price for the two parcels was just over $3.1 million from Boni family members living out of state.



Board sources tell the Times a new middle school is planned there to take pressure off of potential overcrowding in the rapidly-growing Fairhope feeder pattern.