Fairhope, Alabama

High school field.



VOLANTA SPORTS PARK UPGRADES



New LED lighting was installed recently at the high school baseball field at Volanta Park ahead of opening day in March. Cost was about $96K.



LED lighting was already installed at the four new fields being constructed on the east side of the park as well: cost $539K.

The city council approved the funding last summer.







LED installation.



Old incandescent.