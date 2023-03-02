Another Historic Fairhope Home Lost

Fairhope, Alabama

350 N. BAYVIEW



Another old house in the Bayfront Historic district built in 1919 was demolished recently; this one was a Shadow Lawn model, Aladin Company kit-house, in the bungalow/craftsman style of the time.



From online references: "One of the longest lived and most successful kit home companies was the Aladdin Company, based in Bay City, Michigan.

Started by brothers William and Otto Sovereign in 1906, the company remained solvent and family-owned until it shut its doors for the last time in 1981.

Over its more than seventy years in business, Aladdin sold more than 75,000 homes. Customers included individuals and corporate clients in both domestic and international markets. Whole neighborhoods and even a town — Hopewell, Virginia — were developed for company employees. In a fold-out flyer sent with the 1925 catalog, the company listed by name and city more than 1000 builders of Aladdin homes as well as government and corporate customers including the State of Michigan, the president of Liberia, Dow Chemical Co., Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. and Standard Oil.

Advertised as "Readi-cut" and "Built in a Day," Aladdin and other kit home manufacturers revolutionized home buying and building for the middle class. From tiny workingman's cottages to the thrifty investor, Aladdin homes provided a solid value and easy construction."

Current owner of the property is Robert Writt of Houston TX. It was the Helen and Robert Blosser residence for many years before.



2015 historic district survey.



Kit house .





