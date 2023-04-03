East Fish River Area Zoning Vote Set For June

Fairhope, Alabama

District 14 in blue.











NEW COUNTY DISTRICT 14



To deal with rapid growth and development in the county, more than the required 10 percent of residents have petitioned for zoning in district 14 and a voter referendum set for June 6th by the judge of probate.

The new district generally runs in a 3.5 mile wide strip on the east side of Fish River from Silverhill on the north to Weeks Bay on the south side.



The Marlow Volunteer Fire Department at 13355 CR 32 will be the polling place.

Residents across the river on the west side in district 39 approved zoning earlier this year and are meeting now to draw up their new zoning map; nearby district 38 narrowly voted against it last summer.





