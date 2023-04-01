'Encounter' Retail Center Plan Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama





The Planning Commission is set to consider plans for a 13 lot subdivision of 35 acres of B-2 zoned property at the northeast corner of Hwy 181 and Hwy 104 intersection in east Fairhope Monday.

The development gets its name from the existing famous Close Encounters movie house on lot number seven at the northwest corner of the property; the developer reportedly intends to use the house as realty office space for the project.

Phase one is to be the 12 lots along the highways, with a WAWA gas station on the corner ... and potentially a fast food restaurant nearby; and phase two (the biggest internal lot) may be used as a 100 unit retirement community someday, according to the documentation.

Every lot will need individual site plans conforming to city regulations; Jade Consulting is the engineer of record.

Water and sewer provided by the city of Fairhope; electricity by Riviera (Foley).

TRAFFIC ANALYSIS

Turing lanes will be needed at new entrances to/from the highways ... and a traffic signal installed on Hwy 181 at the far-north side, according to a traffic study conducted recently.

The new main north/south road is to be appropriately named Encounter Drive; it will connect to the new Rockwell Place apartments now under construction on adjacent property on the north side.

