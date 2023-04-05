Fairhope Presbyterian School Expanding

Fairhope, Alabama

New academic building.



CR 13 site.



BAYSHORE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

During its April meeting, the Baldwin County Planning Commission will consider a site plan for the first phase of expansion of the Bayshore Christian School on 25 acres purchased three years ago off of CR 13 just south of Glover Lane.



The new 28,853 square ft. 'Logic and Rhetoric School' building will be in county planning district 15; the property is currently zoned RA.



Owner is the Bayshore Christian School Foundation, 316 Presbyterian Drive, Fairhope -- where their main campus is now located.

This academic building is the second of a five phase expansion plan to include additional athletics, arts, and worship facilities, according to information on their website.





Expansion plan.







New academic building phase.





