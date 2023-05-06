Local MDs Purchase Old Fairhope Hardware Store

Fairhope, Alabama

Old Fairhope Hardware sold.



BUILDING'S FUTURE REMAINS UNCERTAIN



The Times can now confirm what has been rumored for several weeks, the old Hardware Store at 301 Fairhope Avenue has been sold to two Fairhope doctors ... and a realty firm based in Orange Beach.

SILDI, Llc. was the high bidder for the building in the online auction held in late March according to public records: final purchase price $1,760, 000.

Agent for SILDI Llc is Tamala Prickett and members of that corporation are 'Fairhope Development Llc.' and 'MD Aesthetics of Mobile Bay.'

Members of Fairhope Development are listed as Tamala and Daniel Prickett, owners of 'Prickett Properties' of Orange Beach.

Dr. Dusty Smith and Dr. Mary Wells are members of 'MD Aesthetics of Mobile Bay', who currently operate a medical spa clinic by that name at 106 N. Bancroft Avenue.

From their website:

"MD Aesthetics of Mobile Bay is a state-of-the-art med spa located in the heart of downtown Fairhope ... Our focus at MD Aesthetics of Mobile Bay is to use cutting-edge technology and advanced techniques to fight the effects of aging all while keeping a natural appearance ... ."

Wells is also a practicing OB/GYN ... and Smith a surgeon, according to online reports.



NO PLANS ANNOUNCED YET

The Times reached out to Wells and Smith several weeks ago about plans for the building, but has not received a reply.

A plan for restoring/subdividing the building by previous owners was approved by the planning commission in 2021, but never came to fruition.

The city's building official told the Times recently a $500K federal tax credit may be available for restoration, if the new owners choose that route.

The city's Preservation Committee is currently working on new legislation that could make more credits/grants available as well.



A brief look inside Friday during a rainstorm revealed water pouring in from the leaking roof.









