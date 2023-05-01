New Department Store Coming To Baldwin Square Center

Fairhope, Alabama

197 Greeno Road.



CALLED 'FIVE BELOW'



A 'Five Below' department store is coming to the old Dollar Tree spot at 197 Greeno Road in the Baldwin Square Center on Greeno Road, according to the city's building official.

The space has been vacant for about a year after the Dollar Tree moved to another nearby location.

According to Wikipedia Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that are less than $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. Founded by Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the chain is aimed at tweens and teens. There are over 1,100 stores located across the United States.

The company already has a store in Daphne.

