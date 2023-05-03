Relief Coming For Busy Silverhill Intersection?

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 104/CR 55 intersection.



April 2023 ESMPO policy board.



TURNING LANES PROPOSED

During its quarterly meeting last week, the Eastern Shore MPO policy board voted to add the busy Highway 104/CR 55 intersection in the heart of Silverhill to its Long Range Transportation Plan's "visionary list."

Improvements could include turning lanes and new traffic signals, according to the documentation.



Visionary list items are identified as needed, but no funding source has been found yet.

MAYOR SURPRISED



When asked about it by the Times, Silverhill mayor Jared Lyles said he was unaware of the proposal because the city is not within the MPO; has no representation on the board.



MPO coordinator Sislak told the Times while the city is not in the official boundaries of the MPO's urbanized area yet, it is within the MPOs planning area. Two county commissioners serve on the board.



ROUNDABOUT NOT APPROPRIATE THERE?

Mayor Lyles added he thought a roundabout would probably not be appropriate there, because of the higher traffic speeds involved with those.

He said he was not sure there is enough room for turning lanes either.







ESMPO boundaries.













