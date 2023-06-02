Another Historic House Headed For Demolition?

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

101 Fairhope Avenue



101 FAIRHOPE AVENUE

During its June meeting, the planning commission will consider preliminary and final multiple occupancy plan approvals for 'Bella Vie' on a B-3b zoned lot at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Bayview Streets in the Bayfront Historical District across from Knoll Park -- where a home of early Single Taxer George Knowles has stood for over a hundred years.

Born in Clarendon New York, Knowles also lived in Wisconsin and Kansas before coming to Fairhope in 1897 where he became known as "Father Knowles," a "loyal and devoted colonist."

Originally the project was for six buildings but it has been reduced to only four to better fit on the property; Trae Corte is the developer/applicant. Senna Inc. is the current owner.

This is the same property where a 39 room boutique hotel was proposed in 2021; but subsequently denied by the commission on various technical grounds.

Details of the new proposal have not been made available to the public yet.


New proposal.


