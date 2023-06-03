Free Speech On Display In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama

"PRIDE" MONTH UNDERWAY



The new 'Keep Fairhope Family Friendly' organization held a rally on the bluff overlooking the bay today while the annual 'Prism United' pride day festival went on as scheduled simultaneously below in south beach park.

The KFFF group is an offshoot of the Common Sense Campaign PAC run by Dr Louis Campomenosi; Local attorney Brian Dassinger organized a Facebook group of the same name.

The Prism United group began renting the park space three years ago for their festival; this is the first year for public opposition, although concerns had been raised at council meetings last year too.

Both sides seemed well organized and respectful of the other, at least when we walked through about 2 PM.

A police department spokesman told the Times firearms are not permitted at such events; mayor Sullivan said she hoped the events would go smoothly too.

PARENT'S CHOICE?

When asked about it after the last council meeting, council president Robinson told the Times he thought it was up to parents to keep their children away from exposure to what they may deem "negative" things, not the city's responsibility. Anyone may use/rent the park if appropriate fees are paid and park rules/policies adhered too, he said.

