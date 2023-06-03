Free Speech On Display In Fairhope

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

KFFF event.

 

Prism United event.

"PRIDE" MONTH UNDERWAY

The new 'Keep Fairhope Family Friendly' organization held a rally on the bluff overlooking the bay today while the annual 'Prism United'  pride day festival went on as scheduled simultaneously below in south beach park.

The KFFF group is an offshoot of the Common Sense Campaign PAC run by Dr Louis Campomenosi; Local attorney Brian Dassinger organized a Facebook group of the same name. 

The Prism United group began renting the park space three years ago for their festival; this is the first year for public opposition, although concerns had been raised at council meetings last year too.

A flyer sent out earlier by the KFFF advised against bringing firearms to the event; a sign at the entrance to the PU read "drag queens welcome ... not weapons."

Both sides seemed well organized and respectful of the other, at least when we walked through about 2 PM.

Numerous plain clothes security and police were present too.

A police department spokesman told the Times firearms are not permitted at such events; mayor Sullivan said she hoped the events would go smoothly too. 

PARENT'S CHOICE?

When asked about it after the last council meeting, council president Robinson told the Times he thought it was up to parents to keep their children away from exposure to what they may deem "negative" things, not the city's responsibility. Anyone may use/rent the park if appropriate fees are paid and park rules/policies adhered too, he said.

Anonymous said…
It is a good debate to have. Both sides have some good points.
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
Weapons are far from the most dangerous things known to man, but the conflation of Leftist agendas reveals who these people really are.
Saturday, June 03, 2023
An ally that backs it up and protects REAL Americans from bully, fake "americans". said…
Oh, really? The left? How about the right wing guy who threatened to "kick my ass" when I said their anti-LGBTQ signs were hypocritical? He backed down real quick when he realized threatening me was going to really f up his day and he was gonna end up really hurt. The coward in the pink shorts. He backed down like the hypocritical right wing clown he is. What's wrong tough guy? You were like 6' 2" and outweighed me by 50 lbs. Those people are loudmouth cowards hiding behind religion.
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
INSANITY
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
Honestly I would not want my children attending either one of those.
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
We passed by the poeple holding the signs at the top of the hill too. all they did was leer at us though.
Saturday, June 03, 2023
