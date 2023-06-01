New Water/Sewer Head Appointed

"Fairhope Public Utilities has named Daryl Morefield as their new Water Superintendent. Morefield was a graduate of California State University, where he received his Associates Degree in Water Operations. Morefield also attended the Naval Training Center of Great Lakes where he studied Electrical Theory and Applications, Shipboard Electrical Systems, and Operations and Maintenance.

Morefield is a dedicated Water Quality and Wastewater Operator, with an Electrical Journeyman status and has served the last two years as the Water Distribution Supervisor at Daphne Utilities. He has extensive experience in Water Operations and Electrical including: Water Treatment Plant Operations, Water Distribution System Operation and Maintenance, Operation of Wastewater Treatment Plants, Small Water Systems Operations and Maintenance, Shipboard Electrical Systems, and Electrical Theory and Application. Prior to his service in Daphne, he served four years as Water and Sewer Plant Operator for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“I wanted to work for the City of Fairhope because I want to have a positive impact on the community I serve and reside.”

Morefield was raised in Sonoma, California and for the last two years, calls the Eastern Shore home. He is married to Christina and has three kids, Maverick who is 15, Matthew who is 10, and Meridym who is 8"