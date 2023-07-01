City May Acquire Last Rose Garden Private Property

Fairhope, Alabama

'0' Fairhope Avenue property.



COUNCIL MUST APPROVE



Mayor Sullivan told the Times discussions have begun with new owners about purchasing the small building below the bluff at '0' Fairhope Avenue, east of the city's rose garden.

The Single Tax Corporation recently purchased the property for $475K, considerably more than estimated value, and the city may be interested in splitting that purchase cost in a manner similar to the clock corner acquisition three years ago, Sullivan said.



The city council would have to give final approval, the mayor said.

(In January of 2020, the city council voted 4-1 to split the $525K purchase price of the clock corner property with the Single Tax Corporation.)

