Clock Corner Contract Awarded

Fairhope, Alabama

New design.



Current condition.



$282K PROJECT



The city council awarded low-bidder R H Deas Construction the contract for improvements to the clock plaza in downtown Fairhope.

This is the same company that is currently working on the Art Alley/Parking Garage project nearby.

Selection of tree types to be used has not been finalized, according to public works director Johnson; construction should begin later this summer and be completed by fall.

New traffic signal booms and timed crosswalks will be installed as well (separate contract).

The clock itself will not be relocated; new pedestrian landings will be added all around it though. Two parking spaces on the corner will be eliminated.





