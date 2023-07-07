Historic Preservation "In Council's Hands"

Fairhope, Alabama

Old Fairhope hardware store.



Old American Legion (2020 photo)



NEW ORDINANCE PROPOSED



Mayor Sullivan told the Times recently that the city's first-ever historical preservation ordinance draft proposal was still being reviewed by city attorneys; but it would be up to the city council to enact it ... or not.

Several old buildings and homes around town are facing uncertain futures: the Fairhope Hardware store was sold recently and new owners are deciding now what to do with it; American Legion Post 199 was severely damaged by the hurricane in 2020 and club members are having a tough time raising repair funds; the oldest house in town on Magnolia was recently demolished to make way for a new office building; the same for another small building downtown; and condos are being proposed where a 100+ years old house is today across from Knoll Park.

During the last council meeting, council president Robinson said planning department attorney Chris Williams was still reviewing the proposed ordinance for technical errors.



Although we have not seen the draft yet, it is supposed to establish a historical commission per state law that could make more grants and tax breaks available for preservation. Exact duties of the commission would be left open for now.



The current historical preservation committee would be abolished.





101 Fairhope Avenue.










