Fairhope, Alabama

Ingleside Drive speed bump.



TABLED FOR MORE STUDY



The city council voted not to immediately remove the speed bump on Ingleside Drive between Fairhope Avenue and Morphy -- as was recommended by the city's traffic/street committee.



Councilman Burrell, who voted to remove it as a member of that committee, said he had since heard from other neighborhood residents who want to keep it there -- to slow down traffic.