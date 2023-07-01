New Electric Station Still Needs Parts

Fairhope, Alabama

8300 Morphy Avenue electric station.



NOT IN USE YET

The now-familiar parts supply shortage is blamed for delays at the new electrical substation on Morphy Avenue.

Mayor Sullivan told the Times that the city's electrical supply capacity is not a worry during the current heat wave:

"This is causing no issues with capacity and do not expect any interruption in service. We can operate the substation without the part, but it could be an issue with the Engineering and Contractor if anything else went wrong before it was officially complete and accepted by the City. We expect the part in July."

The new Morphy station is the last component of a $12+ million electrical system capacity upgrade that began in 2018. The existing Twin Beech and Volanta substations were upgraded and a new one built on Nichols Avenue.





Installation of some connecting power lines is all that remains (besides the missing parts at Morphy).





