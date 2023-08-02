496 New Silverhill Housing Lots Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

Highlands site on Bohemian Hall Road.



Elizabeth Gardens site.



BOHEMIAN HALL ROAD DEVELOPMENT



During its August meeting Thursday, the Baldwin County planning commission will consider approving up to 496 new single family housing units in two separate developments along Bohemian Hall Road near its intersection with CR 48 (Fairhope Avenue) in southwest Silverhill.

The Highlands of Fish River will be 138 lots (in 4 phases) and south of there Elizabeth Gardens, 260 lots (3 phases).

City of Fairhope has agreed to provide water to both, but no other utilities; developers are obligated to install necessary new water lines. Sewage will be by private Baldwin County Sewer Service.



BEFORE ZONING REFERENDUM

Since both projects were submitted before the June 6 zoning referendum passed, they are not affected by the current development moratorium while the new district 14 committee meets to draw the new zoning map.

Meetings are held at the central annex on Palmer Street in Robertsdale, 4 PM. (First Thursday of every month).





Highlands site map.



Elizabeth Gardens site map.





