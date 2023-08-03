Mayor: No Need For Mandatory Water Saving Yet

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 33 Thursday (River Park Road)



NEW WATER PIPELINE COMING

Contractors were busy laying more 24 inch pipe down CR 33 in the heat-of-the-day Thursday, to bring more water to town from new wells and pumping/treatment facilities at plant #3 northwest of Marlow; unfortunately, due to pipe supply shortages, the project won't be completed this summer so residents are still being asked to conserve during dry spells.

The new pipeline will terminate at the Walmart water storage tower on CR 48.



CONSERVATION STILL NECESSARY

While consumption is still relatively high, it is not high enough yet to trigger mandatory conservation measures, a phase II alert (rationing, possible fines).



When asked about it by the Times mayor Sullivan said water consumption Monday was 8.3 million gallons, Tuesday 8.1 million gallons, and Wednesday 8.4 million gallons. (Normal average daily use is 6 million gallons.)



Sullivan: "We have to be over 8.2 million gallons for 7 consecutive days to move to the mandatory phase. The past 7 days, we have been below 8.2 million gallons for two days."

Irrigation of lawns/gardens during daylight hours is the major drain of water during hot summer months, she added.







"We still see folks irrigating during the day and early evening. We are encouraging folks to irrigate over night only to give the tanks time to replenish. Irrigation is the largest culprit of our water system. On an average day we use 6 million gallons. We only top that when we are in an extended period of time with no rain or in extreme heat."

RAIN ON THE WAY?

Weather forecasts predict a higher chance for rain this weekend and next week, which should relieve the strain on the system during the dry spell.







Once the new pipeline and pump/treatment plant #3 are completed later this year, water supply should be adequate for years to come.





Water plant #3





