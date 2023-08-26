Water Service Pullback To Deal With "Explosive" Growth?

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Current service area (north is left)

 


 

DEMAND EXCEEDING CAPACITY

In a major break with past city policies, the city council could decide next week to pull back its water utility service to its city limits. 

Four conditions are cited for the change:

WHEREAS, in recent years the explosive growth the City of Fairhope has put heavy demand on the resources of the City to meet the water needs of Fairhope residents and businesses; and

WHEREAS, this demand on the City's resources, particularly the demand for water, has made it increasingly difficult for the City to meet the needs of Fairhope's customers while continuing with the City's prior policy of serving water customers outside Fairhope's corporate limits; and

WHEREAS, while the City is presently engaged in an extensive search for new water sources, the future availability of a clean and reliable water supply is far from certain and, in any event, the costs ofsecuring significant new water sources is substantial; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body of the City of Fairhope finds and declares its primary purpose to be the provision of adequate and safe water service to customers located within the corporate limits of the City of Fairhope.

ANNEXATION TO BE REQUIRED?

Fairhope's is currently the largest water utility in the county with 21K customers (Riviera Utilities second with 13K); its service area extends all the way to Fish River on the east side and to Weeks Bay south.

The proposed new ordinance would require new customers to annex into the city to connect to city water; current customers outside city limits would not be affected at all (or new construction projects already under way).

Fairhope electric utility service has been similarly limited to city limits for about 20 years; natural gas and sewer still extend well beyond 

WATER EMERGENCY CONTINUES 

The current water conservation emergency is expected to continue until demand drops, when normal rainfall or cooler weather returns.


Proposed ordinance.


Comments

Anonymous said…
Too little too late.
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Anonymous said…
It is about time Fairhope acknowledges the fact that explosive growth must be addressed
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Anonymous said…
The plan was to use utility system profits to run the city in lieu of taxes. There are still some die-hard single taxers around today!
Saturday, August 26, 2023
