Water Service Pullback To Deal With "Explosive" Growth?

WHEREAS, this demand on the City's resources, particularly the demand for water, has made it increasingly difficult for the City to meet the needs of Fairhope's customers while continuing with the City's prior policy of serving water customers outside Fairhope's corporate limits; and

WHEREAS, while the City is presently engaged in an extensive search for new water sources, the future availability of a clean and reliable water supply is far from certain and, in any event, the costs ofsecuring significant new water sources is substantial; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body of the City of Fairhope finds and declares its primary purpose to be the provision of adequate and safe water service to customers located within the corporate limits of the City of Fairhope.

ANNEXATION TO BE REQUIRED?



Fairhope's is currently the largest water utility in the county with 21K customers (Riviera Utilities second with 13K); its service area extends all the way to Fish River on the east side and to Weeks Bay south.

The proposed new ordinance would require new customers to annex into the city to connect to city water; current customers outside city limits would not be affected at all (or new construction projects already under way).



Fairhope electric utility service has been similarly limited to city limits for about 20 years; natural gas and sewer still extend well beyond

WATER EMERGENCY CONTINUES

The current water conservation emergency is expected to continue until demand drops, when normal rainfall or cooler weather returns.







Proposed ordinance.





