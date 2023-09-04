Naming Ceremony Coming For Legendary Coach

Fairhope, Alabama

Stadium field house.



JOE DEAN FIELD HOUSE



A ceremony is planned to officially name the field house at Municipal Stadium for legendary football coach Joe Dean. The city council authorized the naming earlier this year.



Dean served as Fairhope's head coach for twelve years in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s as well as in other administrative positions at the school; he died in 1996 at the age of only 53.



Universally, Dean was described by players and others who knew him as a gruff man outside but soft-hearted inside.





Coach Dean.





