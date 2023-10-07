Additional Parking Coming for College Students?

Fairhope, Alabama

Likely Bancroft Street site.



STREET PARKING GETTING SCARCE



Details are still sketchy, but the Times has learned that at least 40 parking spaces for students/staff are being planned by Coastal Community College, probably on the southwest corner of their campus in downtown Fairhope.

The new lot will be gravel for better drainage -- and 'U' shaped according to the source.

The property is actually owned by the city but leased by the college beginning in the early 1980s, on a long-term basis. As part of that lease agreement, student parking was to be allowed on adjacent city streets.



During school hours, the lot will be for students/staff only, but could be used for additional public parking for the downtown at other times.

Some downtown merchant have long-complained about students taking up valuable parking space from customers; the city has been encouraging students to use the municipal parking deck as an alternative.

