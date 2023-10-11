City To Hire First Park Ranger/Urban Forester

Fairhope, Alabama

Triangle nature park







Ranger headquarters.



BETTER FOREST MANAGEMENT



Candidates for the newly-authorized Park Ranger/Urban Forester position in the public works department are being solicited now; duties will include supervision of maintenance of trails/facilities at the city's nature parks including (not limited to) Triangle Park, Knoll Park, and Colony Park -- as well as habitat maintenance including prescribed burns, invasive plant control, and wildlife management.

Coordinating with the city's Tree Committee and Public environmental education and engagement are components as well.

The new department's offices will be based at the old Dyas homestead on Fly Creek in Triangle Park just off Scenic 98, according to public works director Johnson.



Mayor Sullivan said "the Park Ranger will be a an urban forester and will be responsible for the Triangle, the Colony property and Knoll Park. They will make sure we are following our park management plans."

Knoll Park







Job description.





