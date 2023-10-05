Downtown Speed Limits To Be Lowered?

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Lower speed limits coming?


October Street/Traffic meeting

 

SAFETY CONCERNS

The city's Street and Traffic Control committee passed a resolution to lower speed limits in the highly-congested downtown area to 15 mph, to enhance pedestrian/traffic safety. 

Police chief Hollinghead said enforcement may be problematic there, but voted for the resolution; she suggested the new electronic driver-feedback signs could be used for a boundary.

Public Works director Johnson suggested markings on the pavement itself be used in some places too, to prevent excessive signage.

Mayor Sullivan called it "not a bad idea" -- and voted in favor as well.

Planning director Simmons was to come up with a list of specific streets where it will apply, if the city council decides to enact a new ordinance at an upcoming meeting.

Comments

Anonymous said…
good idea. 15 really means 25 in the real world.
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Post a Comment