New District 14 Zoning Map Up For Approval

ADVISORY COMMITTEE COMPLETES WORK



During a public hearing Thursday, the county planning and zoning commission will consider approving the new district 14 zoning map recommended by the district's advisory committee.



Voters approved adopting zoning in a June 6 referendum; advisory committee members were: George Waters, Connie Glasford, Thomas Kiel, Jeffrey Underwood, and Marla Barnes.

Two "activity node" intersections are singled out, CR 32/CR9 and SR104/CR 49, as is a specific request for commercial zoning made by one property owner (CR 48 at Bohemian Hall Road).



The Baldwin County Commission has the final approval, after receiving a recommendation by the planning commission.



The district generally runs along the east side of Fish River, from Silverhill on the north to Weeks Bay south.

The meeting will be at the central annex in Roberstdale, 4 PM, October 5.













