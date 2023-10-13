New Restaurant Approved For Oak Avenue

Fairhope, Alabama

404 Oak Avenue



ACROSS FROM ART CENTER



The planning commission approved rezoning .18 acres at 404 Oak Avenue across from the Eastern Shore Art Center from B-4, business and professional district to B-2, general business district.

The converted-house property was being used for office space but the new owner, AL. Coastal Holdings Llc., wants to locate a restaurant there according to the rezoning application.

All other possible B-2 uses are still allowed as well, except auto service/repair, personal storage, RV park, kennel/animal hospital, convenience store, and clinics: they are specifically excluded by planning staff's recommendation in this resolution.

Planning commission chairman Lee Turner said that although other less desirable uses are possible too in B-2 for future owners, he had "no problem" with a restaurant there to enhance retail in the central business district -- versus just more office space.



Site plan approval may be required later too, depending upon design; the city council has the final vote for all re-zonings.

An existing easement on the south side of adjacent property will allow rear access for services.

