New Sewage Storage Tanks to Reduce Overflows

Fairhope, Alabama

South Section Street



PART OF $10 MILLION GRANT



"Side stream" storage tanks are being installed on south Section Street to reduce chances of sewage overflows into Tatumville Gully system during heavy rain events.

Funding is by a part of a $10 million federal grant the city received from EPA fines imposed on British Petroleum for the 2010 oil spill in the gulf.

When the sewage lift station across the street becomes overloaded, excess sewage will be stored in the massive, new underground tank until the pump can catch up to convey the sewage up the hill to the city's treatment plant. Currently sewage overflows into the gully under such conditions.

Other such side stream tanks, as well as entirely new lift stations and new conveyance pipes are also included in the grant. all designed to reduce sewage overflows (SSOs).





