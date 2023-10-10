Pier Restaurant Could Open By Christmas?

Fairhope, Alabama

Blind Tiger Fairhope







BLIND TIGER FAIRHOPE



According to the city's building official Eric Cortinas, the 'Blind Tiger Fairhope' restaurant on the municipal pier could be ready to open by the end of the year.

Cortinas said he talked to owner Thomas Genin recently who said he was "hoping" to finish renovations by then.

The restaurant received its alcoholic beverage license from the city last month.

The building is leased from the city for a percentage of profits; there is no rent while it is not in operation.



Genin operates several other Blind Tiger restaurants in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Other sources say it may take a little longer to get the marina area open, since dredging may be needed.





Fairhope pier.





