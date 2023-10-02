Police Substation Opens on Greeno Road

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


New police substation.

 

329 S. GREENO ROAD

The new Greeno Road Substation is set to serve as a hub for Patrol Offices and Training. The substation will be open from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in reports.
 
It's important to note that residents should still contact the main office at 107 N. Section Street (next to City Hall) by calling (251) 928-2385 for the Jail, Records, Investigation, and Command Staff.
 
The building is being leased by the city, for $7K/month.

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment