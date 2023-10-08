Synthetic Track Surface Being Installed Now

Fairhope, Alabama

New athletic track







AT FOUNDERS PARK



Crews were working over the weekend to installed the synthetic surface on top of asphalt at the new athletic track at Founders Park.

The EPIQ S 200 track is expected to last seven to ten years; the entire facility cost $2.4 million shared by the city, high school, and Single Tax Corporation. (The city provided addition $150K for unexpected drainage work.)



Track surface color will be gray with eight lanes, according to the contract.

Other track and field facilities are included (pole vault, discus, high jump, etc.) as well as a multi-use field in the interior.



McElheeney Construction is the primary contractor; completion expected by the end of the year.





fairhopetimes photo





