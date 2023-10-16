Working Waterfront Project Delayed Again

Fairhope, Alabama





Working waterfront project.



NO BIDDERS

The city's 'working waterfront' project funded by a $6 million federal RESTORE council grant had to be re-bid because no contractors responded last month. Such grants were funded by EPA fines levied on British Petroleum for the 2010 oil spill.



Public works director Johnson said he thought the complexity of the project was the reason; many different construction techniques will be required besides just "vertical" construction.

Components include an electric lift up the bluff, new sidewalks and stairs, rebuilding the fountain, new railings and lighting on the pier, et al.

The new stone seawall at south beach park will be especially challenging to install, he said.

The package was put out for re-bid in October -- and results are still pending.

The city has until the end of next year to use the grant.





Sea wall design.



Working waterfront plan.









