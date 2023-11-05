100 Years of Fairhope High School Celebrated

Fairhope, Alabama

OLD CHURCH STREET SCHOOL



A ceremony was held at the city's first high school building on Church Street where the first 4-person class graduated 100 hundred years ago: they were Charles Dade, Mayme Ruffles, Alva Gilmore, and Nealy Mannick.



Sidewalk pavers are being installed to help fund restoration of the school building: over 200 have been sold so far.

One of the pavers is dedicated to Hardy Calloway class of 1960, a helicopter pilot who was killed in the Vietnam War.















