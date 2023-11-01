BP Recovery Council Meets: Appropiates Additional Funds

Fairhope, Alabama

AGCRC meeting Nov. 2023



Mayor Sullivan at center.



CONSTRUCTION COSTS INCREASING



Mayor Sullivan and other members of the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council met this morning at the Five Rivers Park on the causeway to hear public comments and consider an amendment to previously-approved expenditures to add about $33 million to compensate for higher construction costs for the 24 projects still underway.

One project, the $2 million Alabama Point Seawall project was canceled entirely because it proved not to be feasible (too costly) and should have been an ALDOT project anyway, according to Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon.

After hearing from only one citizen during public comments (Baldwin NAACP president Alec Barnett), the council voted unanimously for approval; the matter will move to the federal RESTORE council for final approval.

$6.2 million for the Perch Creek Sewer project, $6.3 million for the Three Mile Creek Restoration, and $2.3 million for Little Lagoon Restoration were some of the largest new appropriations authorized.







NO FAIRHOPE PROJECTS INCLUDED

No projects from the city of Fairhope were included this time, but it was just revealed the 'Working Waterfront/Greenspace' project will probably need more funding at some point, because of higher than expected construction cost.

Mayor Sullivan told the Times after the meeting the city council have to decided how to proceed with it; asking this Recovery council for more funding is one option.

More funding for projects.



Alec Barnett of NAACP









