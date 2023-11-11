City Council to Discuss Historic Preservation Again

Fairhope, Alabama

Damaged American Legion building.



Peoples Coop/Fairhope Hardware store.



ICONIC BUILDINGS IN JEOPARDY

With the future of two of the city's most iconic buildings in doubt, the city council is set to hear competing presentations from preservation committee members, as well as planning commission attorney Chris Williams concerning adopting new historic preservation measures during Monday's scheduled work session.

Spearheaded by the mayor, the committee came up with suggestions earlier this year for participating in the state's historic preservation program, that were then reviewed by city attorneys for legal merit; a committee member told a Times reporter some possible discrepancies were found regarding compliance with the state's authorizing statues. Sticking points remaining include just what authority a new historic commission would have initially, and other technicalities.



Participation in the state Certified Local Government program would allow tax breaks, grants and other possible funding to help preserve qualified structures; so far only councilman Martin has voiced support (besides the mayor who has no vote on the council). Longtime council members Burrell and Boone have been solidly opposed in the past, supporting the property rights of their constituents. Three votes are needed for passage.

PRESERVATION TOO COSTLY?



After restoration plans by previous owners failed to make progress (too costly) the former Fairhope Hardware store was sold earlier this year; last we heard new owners were trying to find a way to "save the front facade" at least.

Also, a two year fundraising effort by American Legion Post 199 to restore their 100-plus year old 'Pine Needles' Working Women's Club building that was severely damage by hurricane Sally in 2020 was not successful either; post leadership is now developing plans to erect a five thousand square foot metal building in back instead -- to house their club and offices, subject to membership approval.







