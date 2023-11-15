ESMPO Adopts Updated Boundaries

Fairhope, Alabama

New map adopted.







Smith addressing ESMPO.







BASED ON POPULATION GROWTH



During a special meeting at Daphne city hall Monday the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted unanimously to adopt an updated map for new smoothed urbanized and planning boundaries.



New boundaries are periodically required based upon the most recent census data and other demographic changes. (See the resolution below.)



Urbanized area boundaries are defined by US census data; metro planning area boundaries are adjacent lands expected to become urbanized within 20 years.

Federal funds may be used in both areas by the board, but are received based only on the urbanized areas, according to chairman Jack Burrell.



Loxley planning director Jonathan Smith addressed the board about fast-growth issues in that city on the eastern edge of the ESMPO. Smith was Fairhope's planning director for many years.

Fairhope mayor Sullivan and councilman Burrell are MPO members.







2023 boundary resolution











