More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Available

Fairhope, Alabama

PLANTATION POINTE SHOPPING CENTER



Two new 50KW electric vehicle charging stations are now operational at the Plantation Pointe shopping center on Greeno Road (aka Piggly Wiggly).

From Governor Ivey's 2022 news release:

MONTGOMERY — New electric-vehicle charging stations may be coming to a community near you, thanks to more than $2.45 million in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey. The 18 grants awarded by the governor will be used for new charging stations along highways in several areas of the state. “As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must be ready to provide the charging infrastructure needed for those who choose to drive these vehicles,” Gov. Ivey said. “It is important for Alabama to have electric vehicle charging stations in many locations so that we can meet the needs of Alabama motorists who choose to drive an electric vehicle as well as out-of-state drivers who are visiting or passing through our state.”Funds for all but one of the projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature and target busy highways away from the interstates, except Interstate 22 in northwest Alabama where grant funds will provide a six-bay charger in Guin as the first EV charging station on that interstate in Alabama. Private companies, utilities and government entities were eligible to receive the grants. Funds made available to the state from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program will be awarded in the future to further develop EV charging infrastructure along Alabama’s interstates. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants. “These grants are part of a plan to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located throughout the state – not just on interstates with upcoming federal funds, but also on or near secondary roads in heavily traveled areas of the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey and the many partners in this program.”