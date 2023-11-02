New High School Stadium Plan Approved

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Stadium rendering.

Construction site.

SAINT MICHAEL CATHOLIC HIGH

During its November meeting, the Baldwin County Planning Commission approved the site plan for a stadium and related facilities (rsest rooms, concessions stand, bleachers)  behind the existing private school in planning district 15 on Saint Michael Way in east Fairhope.

The plan includes parking for 452 cars on game days and provisions for buffers using oak and crepe myrtle trees to reduce light pollution.

Some construction has already begun at the site.

 

St. Michael Way location.

Stadium in green.

Baldwin Planning Commission.


Comments

Anonymous said…
Fairhope high needs a new stadium to.
Friday, November 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
Fairhope needs a dome
Friday, November 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
maybe we need a dunkin' donuts for all the crackers here too!
Friday, November 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
praise Mary!
Friday, November 03, 2023
Anonymous said…
An HOF former quarterback deserves a nice stadium to coach in.
Friday, November 03, 2023
