New High School Stadium Plan Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

Stadium rendering.

Construction site.



SAINT MICHAEL CATHOLIC HIGH

During its November meeting, the Baldwin County Planning Commission approved the site plan for a stadium and related facilities (rsest rooms, concessions stand, bleachers) behind the existing private school in planning district 15 on Saint Michael Way in east Fairhope.

The plan includes parking for 452 cars on game days and provisions for buffers using oak and crepe myrtle trees to reduce light pollution.

Some construction has already begun at the site.



St. Michael Way location.



Stadium in green.



Baldwin Planning Commission.





