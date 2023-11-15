New Northside Sewage Station

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 181 north new sewage station.







Planter's Pointe sewage lift station.



NORTH HWY 181 CORRIDOR



Installation of a new sewage lift/pumping station is beginning on Highway 181 north of the new Planter's Pointe shopping center; a smaller, temporary station installed there over a year ago will be replaced.



Hill Brothers Inc. of Robertsdale was the low bidder for the installation at $225K; cost of materials was an additional $164K.

The new station will service the hundreds of new residential units and businesses planned or now under construction in the Hwy 181 corridor north of the city.

Such "stations" collect sewage from surrounding neighborhoods and then pump it to the treatment plant just north of city hall. The city currently has over 80 lift stations.



A new 8" force main sewage pipe is now being installed to service the the new station as well, starting from Bishop Road.





Temporary lift station





