Pine Avenue one way plan.

The Times has obtained the preliminary plan to convert congested Pine Avenue in the central business district into one-way, from west to east.

Details were still to be worked out with adjacent business owners; but 14 new angled parking spaces (using pavers) are included -- as well as a new 8 foot sidewalk on the north side.

$180K was budgeted for the project.

