Pine Avenue One-Way Plan

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Pine Avenue today.


Pine Avenue one way plan.

CONCEPTUAL PLAN

The Times has obtained the preliminary plan to convert congested Pine Avenue in the central business district into one-way, from west to east.

Details were still to be worked out with adjacent business owners; but 14 new angled parking spaces (using pavers) are included -- as well as a new 8 foot sidewalk on the north side. 

$180K was budgeted for the project.

Oak Street could be a candidate for one-way someday as well, according to the mayor.

 

Anonymous said…
Just turn the downtown into a pedestrian mall
Monday, November 06, 2023
