Plan Coming For New Recreation Land

Fairhope, Alabama

113 acres on CR 13



NEW MASTER PLAN COMING

Funding has been included in this year's municipal budget to develop a master plan for the city's 113 acres on the northwest corner of CR 32 and CR 13 near the airport.

The city council purchased the land in 2019 for $2.6 million, and has been leasing it to farmers since then.

The master plan would include designs for infrastructure (roads) and possibly two new playing fields of some type, according to the mayor.

Soccer, baseball, lacrosse, disc golf, and various other sports have been mentioned for the property at one time or another.

Councilman Burrell has said the southern part of the property may make a good site for a sports tourism complex including a hotel of some sort; a hotel has been discussed on airport property nearby as well.



The city council will have to appropriate the funding -- and approve any final plans developed at some point.







