Tricky Volanta Intersection Fix Sought Again

Fairhope, Alabama

Traffic signal needed?







VOLANTA AVENUE AT GREENO ROAD

For the third straight year, the city has applied for a state ATRIP II grant to re-design and install a traffic signal at the busy intersection of Volanta Avenue and Greeno Road.



Owners of the new Reserve at Fairhope senior community which is about to open have already agreed to contribute to a fix -- along with the city and state (hopefully); cost could be around $1 million.

If the grant is denied again, something else may have to be done there instead to enhance safety, according to the mayor.

Currently, a small concrete median makes tuning left from Volanta problematic.







